Dumfries offers non-profit grants

DUMFRIES — Town leaders in Dumfries created a new pot of money for non-profit organizations.

For the fiscal year 2020, Dumfries adopted a budget which includes $25,000 for a Community Partner Grant Program, for which the Town is now accepting applications.

The goal for this program was to encourage meaningful partnerships with nonprofits that serve residents of Dumfries and can help further the Town’s stated goals, according to Dawn Hobgood, the Dumfries town clerk.

Grant awards will be made up to $10,000. Applicants will be scored on how their services align with the goals of the Town, which include public safety, economic vitality, sustainability and infrastructure, and well-managed government.

All nonprofit organizations that are located within Dumfries or that serve residents of the Town are encouraged to apply.

Hobgood also stated that, to ensure the grant money is spent wisely, all nonprofits selected for a grant award will be required to enter into a grant contract with the Town that details the purpose of the grant, goals and objectives, payment schedule, and the like.

Each grantee will also have a designated town staff person that will make sure the recipients spend the cash as intended, and all grants will be subject to audit by the town’s auditor.

The application form can be found for the grant can be found here.