Storm damage clean up underway in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — Crews spent the morning removing downed trees and repairing snapped utility poles.

A storm rolled through Prince William County about 5 p.m. Thursday. In Woodbridge, where the damage was the worst, trees fell on unoccupied cars and on fences.

A utility pole snapped outside Time n’ Tide Marina, and crews were out Friday afternoon repairing the damage.

Debris also had to be removed from train tracks that carry Virginia Railway Express passengers on the commuter railroad’s Fredericksburg line.

No one was injured in what one beat cop told us as a “good little storm.”

Elsewhere on Thursday, a tornado warning was issued in Spotsylvania County was summer storms rolled through that area.