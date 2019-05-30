Stafford offers multiple options for Real Estate, Personal Property taxes

STAFFORD — (Press Release) There are several easy ways to pay Stafford County Real Estate and Personal Property taxes for the first half of 2019, including through the myStafford portal.

The Stafford Treasurer’s Office encourages citizens to pay by the due date of Wednesday, June 5 to avoid additional penalties. As always, citizens are welcome to call the Treasurer’s Office with concerns or questions.

“We want to provide our citizens with easy and efficient options to pay their taxes. Our award-winning myStafford portal does just that by enabling our citizens to make these payments from the comfort of their home or with their mobile device 24/7,” said Stafford Treasurer Laura Rudy. “Paying taxes promptly is appreciated and provides the resources to deliver many wonderful services to our Stafford citizens and the community.”

Approximately 150,000 real estate and personal property tax bill are currently available online and ready for payment.

Individuals should have received their tax bills via post office mail the first week of May. If you did not receive a statement or have payment questions, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at (540) 658-8700 as soon as possible.

The Treasurer’s Office accepts cash, checks, money orders, debit and credit cards.

You may pay online by credit card or e-check at the myStafford portal, by phone at 1(844) 817-9045, in person at the Treasurer’s Office, by mail, or via the after-hours drop box located at the front of the entrance to the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford (22554).