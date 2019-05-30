Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 o’clock

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.