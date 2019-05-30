Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 o’clock

Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.