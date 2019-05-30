PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Chinn Park Regional Library is hosting a free adult program, “Totally 80s – A Murder Mystery Evening,” on Thursday, June 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Poison Ratenstein is in town for a killer concert, but his fans may be looking for a refund after this twisted tour turns tragic with a murder and a mystery to solve. You’ll participate with other patrons to figure out who committed the murder, but – keep your eyes open and remain vigilant – everyone is a suspect.

The Prince William Public Library System is committed to offering many services at our various branches, and library events can be a way of bringing the community together. It is often difficult for people to meet others with similar interests. With the library providing these programs, it can often do just that.

Libraries work to serve the needs of the entire community: Some people want to use the library to advance their knowledge, while others want to come and have an enjoyable night out with their friends. The library can serve both of those types of people, and more.

“As librarians, we are always trying to come up with program ideas that are a bit out of the realm of what is currently being offered. I put myself in the position of the patron and think of what kind of events I would want to attend,” remarked Kerry Robinson, librarian at Chinn Park Regional Library. “The few murder mystery events that have been held in Northern Virginia sell out quickly and are often expensive. The Murder Mystery Company allows us to host a show here at the library that is not only entertaining, but also interactive where everyone is both a player and also a suspect, all offered at no cost to the patron.”

Every month, the library system hosts adult programs that are informational, inviting guest speakers to discuss important topics or issues that are relevant to our patrons.

The library also hosts activities that are meant purely for enjoyment, such as Harry Potter trivia, an Art Appreciation Series, and more than 20 book clubs that span multiple genres.

To register for “Totally 80s – A Murder Mystery Evening” or to view other upcoming programs, visit online.