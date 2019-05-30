National Foster Care Month: Your questions about foster care answered

May is National Foster Care Month.

For Children’s Sake of Virginia (FCSVA) is a therapeutic foster care agency that works throughout Northern Virginia. They frequently get asked the same questions about foster care and wanted to take some time to share their knowledge today.

What is Foster Care?

Foster Care is a temporary living arrangement in which adults provide care for children who need a safe place to live when their parents or another relative cannot take care of them.

What is the goal of foster care?

The goal for a child in foster care always starts with reunifying the child with their birth family. However, the goal may change to adoption, independent living, or placement with a relative if and when it is in the best interest of the child.

What types of children are in foster care?

All kinds of children can be found in need of foster care services. Children in foster care range in age of newborn to 21 years old. Most of the children in care have experienced some form of neglect or abuse. As a therapeutic agency, FCSVA sees a lot of older children, sibling groups, children with medical or behavioral needs, or non-native English speakers. FCSVA works with their foster parents to find the children that will be the best fit for a home, and their parents always have the final say about whether they are comfortable with a child before they come into the home.

How long will a child stay in my home?

It is hard to say how long a child will stay in foster care, as many factors contribute to this. A child’s stay in foster care can be as short as overnight or last as long as months or years. However, courts are pushing for a goal of one year to permanency for a child in foster care whenever possible.

Am I financially responsible for my foster child?

Foster parents are provided a stipend per child. Each child is also provided a clothing allowance per year from the county, and typically all children in foster care have medical expenses covered by Medicaid.

What training do you need to become a foster parent?

All first-time foster parents are required to take Parent’s Resource for Information, Development and Education (PRIDE) training program through FCSVA. This is a 27-hour course, and FCSVA builds the schedule for the course based on the foster parent’s availability. Outside of this training, each foster parent will also need to be CPR & First Aid certified, and complete several annual parts of training.

Who can be a foster parent?

Anyone older than 21 years old who is financially stable, has space in their home for a child, a vehicle to transport the child in, and love and patience in their heart is welcome to apply!

FCSVA offers free training and approval to foster parents. This includes single parents, LGBTQ+ parents, adults who have not had children before, parents who rent an apartment, those with medical conditions, and more. Every child has a different need for their foster parents, and we work to count you in, not out, as a foster parent! You can call (703) 817-9890 or visit online today to learn more!