Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.