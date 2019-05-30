Published May 30, 2019 at 10:41PM

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.