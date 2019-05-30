Landfill offers aid to residents after storm

STAFFORD — (Press Release) The Rappahannock Regional Landfill is suspending charges for storm debris through June 9 to aid residents who are cleaning up after the storm on May 25.

Residents of Stafford and Fredericksburg are asked to bring their storm debris to the landfill on Eskimo Hill Road, where they are better equipped to manage this material. This does not apply to commercial companies or loads.

As the storm caused substantial damage with fallen trees and debris, the Landfill recognizes the need to make it simpler for residents to clean up by waiving the charges for disposing of it. By suspending the fees through June 9, it gives citizens two weekends to clean up their property at a reduced cost.

The type of material considered for relief is classified as vegetative debris to include shrubs, tree trimmings, grass and leaves, twigs or cut up branches.

The Regional Landfill is open seven days a week. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Weekday hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The landfill is located at 489 Eskimo Hill Road, Stafford (22554). You can visit this website for more information.