How to save on your grocery bill and eat healthy

Are your health goals wreaking havoc on your grocery bill? Have you bought into the myth that eating healthy will break the bank?

There are many ways to achieve a balanced and nutritious diet without spending a fortune on groceries from week to week.

Here are some grocery shopping tips for buying healthy foods at healthy prices:

Favor Frozen: Frozen fruits and vegetables often offer the same nutrients (or more, because they are frozen immediately after being picked) as their fresh counterparts while being much more cost-effective. They also offer the additional benefit of keeping longer when stored in the freezer, so you can purchase larger quantities without any going to waste! Be sure to choose frozen produce without added sugar/sauces.

Frozen fruits and vegetables often offer the same nutrients (or more, because they are frozen immediately after being picked) as their fresh counterparts while being much more cost-effective. They also offer the additional benefit of keeping longer when stored in the freezer, so you can purchase larger quantities without any going to waste! Be sure to choose frozen produce without added sugar/sauces. Select Seasonal: Produce that is currently being grown in your region is likely to be cheaper in the store due to lower transportation costs. For fruits/vegetables that are not in season, consider buying them frozen. Check out your local farmers markets as well for good buys on seasonal produce!

Produce that is currently being grown in your region is likely to be cheaper in the store due to lower transportation costs. For fruits/vegetables that are not in season, consider buying them frozen. Check out your local farmers markets as well for good buys on seasonal produce! Buy Bulk: Purchasing large quantities of non-perishable items can help to cut down on money spent and the frequency of your grocery trips. Look to the bulk foods aisle for items like whole grains, nuts and seeds, dried beans and even spices. Many of these foods can be stored in the freezer for several months!

Purchasing large quantities of non-perishable items can help to cut down on money spent and the frequency of your grocery trips. Look to the bulk foods aisle for items like whole grains, nuts and seeds, dried beans and even spices. Many of these foods can be stored in the freezer for several months! Pick Plant Proteins: Purchasing a lot of meat and poultry can quickly send the grocery bill into the danger zone. Consider introducing “Meatless Mondays” or simply swapping the meat in recipes for plant proteins like beans/legumes, lentils, nuts or whole grains such as quinoa. Plant sources of protein are often high in fiber and have been shown to benefit heart health!

Purchasing a lot of meat and poultry can quickly send the grocery bill into the danger zone. Consider introducing “Meatless Mondays” or simply swapping the meat in recipes for plant proteins like beans/legumes, lentils, nuts or whole grains such as quinoa. Plant sources of protein are often high in fiber and have been shown to benefit heart health! Go Generic: The store brands of many grocery items are nearly identical in nutritional value to the name brands. Opt for the generic or store brands for items like frozen fruits and vegetables, canned goods and pantry staples such as sugar, salt and spices.

The store brands of many grocery items are nearly identical in nutritional value to the name brands. Opt for the generic or store brands for items like frozen fruits and vegetables, canned goods and pantry staples such as sugar, salt and spices. Do It Yourself: Many foods that are already prepared or “ready-to-cook” have a higher price tag because you are paying for the convenience. To cut back on cost, as well as added sugar and salt, avoid items like pre-marinated meats, boxed side dishes and frozen entrees.

*Signing up for rewards cards, using coupons and watching for sales on items you regularly use are other ways to save a buck (or several!) without sacrificing your health and nutrition goals.

Don’t let the higher price tag of foods labeled “organic” or “natural” convince you that a healthy diet is out of your price range. You don’t need to buy high priced “superfood” items to have a healthy diet. Keep the focus on eating whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and lean protein and, using these strategies, purchasing nutritious foods can be done with budgets of any size!

This post is written by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.