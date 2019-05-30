WOODBRIDGE – On Saturday, June 8, Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA, 11 Fairfax, Prince William), Chairman of the House subcommittee on Government Operations, will host a community town hall on the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The meeting is in Ferlazzo County Government Building at 15941 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge, (22192) and will begin at 11 a.m.

The town hall is open to the public and will include a discussion looking at what can be done at the federal, state, and local level of government in response to this public health crisis.

“This is a crisis that’s impacting communities across Northern Virginia and our country. By bringing this panel of experts together, we hope people will know they aren’t alone in this fight and that there are resources available in our community to help with recovery,” Connolly said.

The program will feature a panel of subject matter experts who will discuss possible solutions to this crisis and identify additional needs.

These experts include Jodi Manz, the Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Resources from the Office of Governor Northam; Heather Martinsen, Behavioral Health Wellness Supervisor from The Prevention Alliance of Greater Prince William; Steven Liga, CEO of Action in Community Through Service; Kyle Cirillo of Prince William County Fire and Rescue and Prince William County’s Joint Opioid Task Force; and Special Agent Shane Dana of the FBI, who serves as Prince William County’s Joint Opioid Task Force Investigative Leader.

Community members will have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions and get additional information and materials at resource tables that will be present before and after the town hall.