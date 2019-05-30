STAFFORD — Thomas “Tom” Coen has announced that he is pursuing re-election to the Board of County Supervisors.

Coen, who once worked as a Stafford County high school civics teacher, was unanimously appointed to the Board of Supervisors in Jan. 2018 to replace George Washington District Supervisor turned Virginia State delegate Bob Thomas.

For the following ten months, Coen focused on local issues and learning the trappings of local government.

Prior to his appointment, he served on the Agricultural/Purchase of Development Committee, serving as Chair nearly every year for six years. He also served on the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee for the school system, often as Chair.

Coen ran for the Board in late-2018 as an independent against Republican challenger Gordon Silver. He beat Silver and was voted on. Coen explained that his constituents had told him they were tired of voting for candidates beholden to a certain political party.

He campaigned on controlling development and growth in the county, vowing to restrict new construction to areas of the county already developed while preserving open space.

His personal statement regarding his 2019 candidacy: