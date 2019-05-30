Bristow farmhouse fire called suspicious

Published May 30, 2019 at 4:35PM | Updated May 30, 2019 at 10:37PM

BRISTOW — Fire crews were investigating a suspicious fire in Bristow.

Prince William County fire crews were called to a blaze at an abandoned farmhouse on Old Church Road just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

No one was injured.

Crews spent much of the day on the scene of the fire. The old wood inside the building burned so long and hot that fire crews ran out of water.

They switched over to using foam to fight the blaze, and embers were still smoldering about 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Prince William County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.