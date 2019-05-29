Occoquan Spring Arts & Crafts Show to be revamped in 2020

OCCOQUAN — Occoquan plans on revamping its Spring Arts & Crafts Show next year, creating a new one-day event celebrating the historic town’s natural beauty along the Occoquan River.

RiverFest 2020 will feature a full day of activities for all ages, including live entertainment, food, a juried artisans’ market, beverage garden, river activities, and more.

It’s an update to one of the town’s two famous Arts & Crafts Shows, which draw tens of thousands of visitors to the riverside town steeped in history yet vibrant with excellent restaurants, unique shops, and art galleries.

For 50 years, Occoquan has closed its streets for the popular shows the first weekend in June and the last weekend in September. Tens of thousands of visitors pour into the town, immersing themselves in its walkable charm and beautiful art, music, and food.

The new RiverFest will inject vibrant new activities in the spring, complementing the many other single-day events in the town, such as Discover Occoquan, the Music & Movies on Mill summer series, and WinterFest.

The award-winning Fall Arts & Crafts Show remains unchanged, hosting hundreds of artisans from across the U.S. and their one-of-a-kind handcrafted items.

The Spring Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show finale will be held rain or shine on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown historic Occoquan.

Visit hundreds of artisans and crafters from all over the region, sample delicious food and interactive activities for the kids, and don’t forget to stop by the very first beer garden in River Mill Park on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring Water’s End Brewery.

Admission is free. Off-site parking with shuttle bus service is available at the Workhouse Arts Center (9518 Workhouse Way), Lake Ridge Commuter Lot (corner of Old Bridge and Minnieville Roads), Route 123 Commuter Lot (corner of Rt. 123 and Old Bridge Road) and the I-95 Commuter Lot (off I-95 and Rt. 123).

There is a $5 round trip shuttle fee payable at the event drop-off; kids 12 and under ride free.

The first three hundred shuttle bus riders receive a free tote! Accessible parking for people with disabilities is available in town.

For more information on the Arts and Crafts Show visit their website or Facebook page, or contact Julie Little, Events and Community Development Director, at (703) 491-2168 or via her email.