National Garbage Man Day to celebrate those keeping communities clean

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — June 17 is National Garbage Man Day, and communities across the nation are encouraged take a moment and show appreciation to their trash collectors.

Trash collectors and the men and women in the solid waste management industry are honored annually on June 17 for “Keeping You and the Environment Safe!”

At a recent board meeting, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors proclaimed Monday, June 17 as National Garbage Man Day in Prince William County. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division will recognize National Garbage Man Day on June 17.

Trash haulers that come to the Prince William County Landfill will receive expressions of thanks from staff, a special treat, and safety tips.

June is National Safety month and according to Bureau of Labor Statistic refuse and recycling collection workers rank 5 out of 10 on the list of fatal job injuries. Emphasis is being placed on a special safety campaign, “Five to Stay Alive” by SWANA, which is an appropriate focus year-round for these workers.

In addition to collecting trash and moving it from one place to another, the employees of the solid waste industry are also pioneers in advancing technologies such as recycling, renewable and sustainable energy, and reduction of our dependence on fossil fuels. Match that with the clear impact on city cleanliness and hygiene, and it seems the modern-day garbage man should be receiving a little more than our garbage every week.

During the week of June 17, there are many ways that residents and businesses can also show support and appreciation for the people doing these dangerous, yet important jobs:

Slow down and pay extra attention when approaching or passing a collection vehicle

Share a wrapped sweet treat or healthy snack

Offer a cold bottle of water

Give him or her a tip with a personal “thank you” or leave a “thank you” note

Meet your collector at the curb and help them lift your load to show your awareness of their efforts

Follow the provided guidelines for size and weight limitations and types of materials discarded in the regular trash

Properly dispose of hazardous materials, do not put them in the trash

Use more caution when putting harmful items in the trash such as glass or hot ashes

Consider ways you can reduce, reuse, and recycle the things at home, school, and work

Give the landfill attendants a “high five”

To learn more about National Garbage Man Day and how you can show your support go online. You can also send your celebration ideas and photos via email.