Heat wave continues, storms possible

Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers between 8 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.