Heat wave continues, storms possible

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers between 8 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.