Call to Action: Summer coaches needed basketball, volleyball

By Mary Foley

Volunteer Prince William

The Boys and Girls Club in Dumfries is looking for coaches this summer for basketball and volleyball teams. The program starts the week of June 17. Coaches must be 18 years or older and assistant coaches must be 16 years or older. Please call Judy Moore at (703) 441-0611 ext. 2617 to learn more.

SERVE needs volunteers to help with their summer reading program on Tuesdays and Fridays. Volunteers need to be 16 years or older. Duties include create and running literary games, inputting client data for tacking outcomes, and helping with the kids. Please email Navara to learn more.

Merrimac Farm needs volunteers to weed, prune, water plants, and clean up. Volunteers should wear long pants, long socks, and sturdy shoes. Workdays this summer are June 8, June 22, and July 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please email or (703) 490-5200 for more information.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps needs volunteers to become gallery docents and hospitality ambassadors. Volunteers must be age 16 years or older. Please register online.

Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers for their annual litter survey on June 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will have a quick training session and then will head out for the survey and return to the office for lunch. Please email them to volunteer.

Keep Prince William Beautiful also needs volunteers to present programs to the campers at Veterans Park this summer. This job is geared toward teenagers. Please email them to learn more.

BEACON Adult Literacy needs volunteers for their summer conversations program July 16 through August 1 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Please email to learn more.

House of Mercy is collecting new underwear and socks on Friday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All sizes and genders are needed. You can drive up to their location at 8170 Flannery Court, roll down your windows, and toss them in the donation bins to help those in need.

The American Heart Association needs volunteers at the next race on Saturday, June 8 sponsored by Lawyers have Heart at The Washington Harbour in Georgetown. Tasks include start and finish line assistance, registration, water stops, and post-race party. Please visit their website to learn more.

Novant UVA Health System needs volunteers in their surgical services at the Manassas and Haymarket hospitals. They also need volunteers at the Aubergine Thrift Store in Old Town Manassas. Call (571) 284-1278 or visit their website to learn more.

Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels midday in both the Manassas and Woodbridge communities. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. They also need volunteer activity assistants at the Adult Day Healthcare Center for activities such as chess, checkers, dominos, and bingo as well as those who play musical instruments. Please visit their website for more info.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers 55 years or older to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just 2 to 3 hours long and available throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.