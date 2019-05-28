Sweet Julia Grace Foundation receives its largest donation yet

BRISTOW — 2 Silos Brewing Company presented a check to The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation (SJGF) for $32,793.33 — the largest donation ever received by the foundation.

The amount raised was the result of the first 6 months of a unique partnership between the brewing company and the nonprofit where 100% of proceeds from the Raspberry Cream Ale and $1 of each cheese pizza was contributed.

“Community is a big part of who we are. We would not be who we are or where we are if it weren’t for our local community,” said Clarice Lelle, Director of Events and Sales at 2 Silos.

When the brewing company was seeking a local nonprofit to support and walk alongside, they contacted Sara Knight, founder of The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation. “This foundation epitomizes community and helping others — something that we truly stand behind,” Lelle said.

The Bristow-based foundation, named in honor of Knight’s daughter who passed away in 2013 due to complications of a rare disease called I-cell, supports local families facing a medical crisis or special needs.

The mission is to fill in the gaps other services are unable to fill, so these families can be properly supported.

The children served through SJGF are lovingly given the name “Raindancers” because, just like Julia Grace, they are not waiting for the storms to pass before they “dance in the rain.” They find joy in the midst of their suffering and share their precious smiles with the world during some very difficult life ‘storms.’

SJGF builds ramps, buys all-terrain wheelchairs, modifies homes to give more independence, sends children on DREAM trips, fulfills wishes, arranges celebrity meet-and-greets, creates outdoor spaces for children to enjoy, reveals room makeovers, contributes therapy-related gifts, throws parties to celebrate birthdays and ‘end of chemo,’ and much more.

“I’ll never forget when we sat down together for the first time, and they said to me, ‘We want to help you, help the families you serve. What can we do?’” Knight said. The group brainstormed and developed a solid plan to bring awareness to the mission and let the community know about this initiative.

To help personalize this endeavor, the idea for crafting a brew to honor Julia Grace was proposed. The Raspberry Cream Ale was created and inspired by Julia’s love for raspberry sorbet. SJGF banners were placed alongside the main stage and logos on the doors as well as information on the tables and the menu.

The team at 2 Silos wanted to take it even further and be hands-on helpers with SJGF’s cause. They cooked and served Thanksgiving dinner to families in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Inova Fairfax. They then offered the use of The Great Hall so Knight could host a Christmas Party for Raindancer families, many of whom cannot participate in public events because of fragile immune systems. The evening was an extraordinary success and will continue to be held annually, helping to make warm memories for the families.

“I never imagined that in just six months, we could receive a check like this,” said Knight. “This money will go so far in helping us love and serve our Raindancer Families. They are genuinely such kind and generous people, and we are so grateful they care enough to ‘join the dance’ to help our Raindancers ‘Dance in the Rain!’”