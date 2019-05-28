Novant Health UVA Health System appoints Chief Clinical Officer

MANASSAS – Novant Health UVA Health System has announced that Douglas J. Markert, MD, will serve as Chief Clinical Officer for its Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center.

Previously, Dr. Markert served as chief interventional radiologist for the University of Virginia Community Division in Manassas. In holding this position, Dr. Markert has nearly 20 years of experience performing minimally invasive image-guided surgical techniques to treat a wide range of vascular conditions.

His specialties include the treatment of venous and arterial vascular disease, aneurysms, and varicose veins. He is board certified in diagnostic radiology and holds a certificate of additional qualification in vascular and interventional radiology.

Dr. Markert also served as a past president of Novant Health UVA Health System’s medical staff, as well as having served on several executive committees of the Prince William Hospital System Board.

“Dr. Markert has been a valuable member of the Novant Health UVA Health System team for many years and a member of our medical staff since 1999,” said Stephen Smith, MD, president and COO of Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center. “We look forward to the many contributions he will make to our medical staff and our health system leadership.”

During his tenure with Novant Health UVA Health System, Markert created Interventional Radiology departments at Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center. His medical experience and commitment to patient safety and high-quality care will support Novant Health UVA Health System’s mission to improve the health of their communities, one person at a time.

Dr. Markert holds a Bachelor of Arts in biology from the University of Rochester and a medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at the University of Maryland Medical System and a fellowship in interventional radiology at the University of Maryland Medical System/Shock Trauma.

He appears annually in Top Doctors listings published in Northern Virginian Magazine as well as Washingtonian Magazine and has been featured in Oprah magazine for treatment of vein disease.