Manassas taxes hiked 5% to pay for schools, jail expansion

MANASSAS — Homeowners in Manassas will pay more in taxes next year.

The city council hiked the tax rate by two cents to $1.48 per $100 of assessed property value. It’s a 5% percent increase that will generate an average tax bill of 4,295 for city residents in fiscal 2020, starting July 1.

The real estate tax was raised in order to support the 2020 Budget. The City Council in a 4-2 vote approved a higher tax rate, with Council Members Ian Lovejoy and Theresa Coates Ellis voting no.

Some of the costs the 2020 Budget will cover include the five-year Capital Improvement Plan which includes a new Fire & Rescue Station 21 on Dumfries Road near the Prince William County Fairgrounds, and a new Public Safety Building on Grant Avenue. The city is also on the hook for increased “shared services” costs with Prince William County, like operations at the county’s courthouse and jail, which is being expanded, which $1 million, said city spokeswoman Patty Prince.

The Budget also gives $1.7 million more to schools (three percent over last year). Overall, the city’s operating budget city operating budget went up to $138,000.

Not everyone is pleased with the new budget deal.

“Northern Virginians pay the highest taxes in the commonwealth. From real estate and personal property taxes to supplemental taxing districts; from income to tax to sales tax on everything we buy – the people of Manassas City have been dealt the 2nd highest tax rate in the state,” said Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy. “Close to 300 residents reached out to the City Council requesting a flat tax rate this year and I’m disappointed their concerns were not acted upon.”

Lovejoy is also running for 50th District in the House of Delegates. Two Democrats, incumbent Lee Carter, and current Manassas City Councilman Mark Wolfe are also seeking the 50th seat and will face off in a June 11 Primary Election.

Vice Mayor Ken Elston, who is resigning from City Council in July, voted yes on the budget.

Elston said, “…This has been a long time planning,” and added that the budget didn’t emerge overnight. He said that he thinks the city is in a good place for remaining flat in the very near future – even as soon as next year.

“I think it’s good to think about the future,” Elston said.

To read the entire budget, you can access it on the city’s website.