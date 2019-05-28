Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then isolated showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers between 8 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.