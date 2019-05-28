Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then isolated showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers between 8 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.