Happy birthday, Rockwood Sports Bar

GAINESVILLE — On Saturday, June 1, Rockwood Sports Bar is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a BBQ Bash from noon to 11 p.m.

The event will take place at the Rockwood Sports Bar at 7505 Iron Bar Lane, Gainesville (20155).

The Gainesville sports bar plan on having specials, including fresh-squeezed crushes, beach bucket cocktails, sangria, raffles, and a cornhole tournament on Rockwood’s new outdoor sports patio. DJ Rushhour will provide live entertainment.

Rockwood’s dog-friendly sports patio space is furnished with artificial turf and outfitted with long picnic-style tables and includes outdoor games such as bocce, giant Jenga, Connect Four, and cornhole.

Rockwood is open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, they’re open from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. for brunch and dinner.