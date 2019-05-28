Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for May 28

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.
Gainesville
- Imani N. Major made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
- Joseph Monfort earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Bucknell University.
- Alexis Champion earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Bucknell University.
Haymarket
- Candler L. Bryson made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
- Connor M. Feehan made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
- Marley P. McLaughlin made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
- Austin G. Price made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
- Garrison K. Setness made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
- Andrew M. Gobbi made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Manassas
- Terrie Shortsleeve was initiated to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
- Gissell Botero Rodriguez earned a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from Bucknell University.
- Jenalynn Weed earned a Bachelor of Arts in Media, Culture, and the Arts from The King’s College.
- Jessica Evans was initiated to the Honor Society of Alpha Mu Gamma.
Stafford
- Rachel Malstrom made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Vermont.
- Zachary Batt earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from DePauw University.
- Kenneth L. Rounds III made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Woodbridge
- April Martin was initiated to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
- Maegan Mikkelsen earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Bucknell University.
- Shibra Raqeeb made the 2019 Dean’s List at the University of the Cumberlands.