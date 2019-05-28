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Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for May 28

By Megan Dietrick

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

Gainesville

  • Imani N. Major made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
  • Joseph Monfort earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Bucknell University.
  • Alexis Champion earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Bucknell University.

Haymarket

  • Candler L. Bryson made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
  • Connor M. Feehan made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
  • Marley P. McLaughlin made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
  • Austin G. Price made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
  • Garrison K. Setness made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Shepherd University.
  • Andrew M. Gobbi made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Manassas

  • Terrie Shortsleeve was initiated to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
  • Gissell Botero Rodriguez earned a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from Bucknell University.
  • Jenalynn Weed earned a Bachelor of Arts in Media, Culture, and the Arts from The King’s College.
  • Jessica Evans was initiated to the Honor Society of Alpha Mu Gamma.

Stafford

  • Rachel Malstrom made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Vermont.
  • Zachary Batt earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from DePauw University.
  • Kenneth L. Rounds III made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Woodbridge

  • April Martin was initiated to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
  • Maegan Mikkelsen earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Bucknell University.
  • Shibra Raqeeb made the 2019 Dean’s List at the University of the Cumberlands.

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