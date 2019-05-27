Road work returns to region Tuesday after holiday lane-closure suspension

Published May 27, 2019 at 3:00AM | Updated May 27, 2019 at 8:08AM

While the Virginia Department of Transportation suspended most road closures until noon Tuesday, May 28 to ease travel for Memorial Day weekend, road crews will be back on the job Tuesday night.

Here’s what to watch for.

I-95 Northbound

I-95 Northbound near Exit 140 (Route 630/Courthouse Road)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Expect a single lane to be closed on I-95 northbound near Exit 140 starting at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. for construction activities as part of the project to reconfigure the interchange and widen Courthouse Road. All lanes will reopen by 4:30 the next morning. Overnight delays are possible.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg)

Expect alternating single lane closures and shoulder closures on I-95 northbound and southbound between Exit 148 (Quantico) in Prince William County to Exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg for multiple work zones for various construction activities for the Improve 95 projects, or for geotechnical boring work and utility marking for the future I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg. A work zone may be two miles to five miles long. Overnight delays are possible. Use caution with crews and construction equipment in the median and along the shoulders. Be alert to trucks slowing down to enter or exit the median at various construction entrances throughout the work zone.

Interstate 95 Northbound

· Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Interstate 95 Southbound

· Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m.

· Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

The following are the Improve95 projects which will have work zones:

· I-95 at Exit 140 Reconfiguration and Widening Project

· I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing

· I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension

· I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing

For more information about all of the Interstate 95 projects in the Fredericksburg area, please visit improve95.org.

Off the highway, here are some planned work zones in Stafford County Work.

Route 17 near Fauquier County Line

Tuesday, 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m and Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Expect alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound near the Stafford County and Fauquier County line for bridge repairs near Hartlake Road.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Fred Ex Work:

Tuesday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 9 a.m. Expect a mobile operation on Courthouse Road between Austin Ridge Drive and Route 1 for geotechnical boring work and utility marking for the future I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Widening Work:

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Expect brief delays with alternating, one-way traffic at the following locations:

· Courthouse Road between Cedar Lane to Walpole Street and Austin Ridge Drive to Red Oak Drive.

· Ramoth Church Road

· Snowbird Lane

· Winding Creek Road between Courthouse Road and Embrey Mill Road

· Woodcutters Road

· Wyche Road

Photo: VDOT