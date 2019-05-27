Published May 27, 2019 at 3:01AM | Updated May 27, 2019 at 8:08AM

Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show looking for volunteers

OCCOQUAN – The 50th Anniversary of the Occoquan Arts and Crafts Shows still has openings for spring volunteers, particularly to staff bus stops, the information booth, or to provide periodic vendor assistance.

Volunteers are requested for four-hour shifts on both Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2. Most position openings are on Sunday, but assistance for Saturday morning setup is also welcome.

The show hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on volunteering, or to sign-up to volunteer, call (703) 491-1918 or send an email.

Since 2019 is the 50th anniversary of the show, vendors were asked to celebrate with special or limited-edition items. Any booth with these items will have a special sign at their tent and will be highlighted in the brochure.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, June 1, 2019

12 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Beer Garden featuring Water’s End Brewery, River Mill Park, Just Wanna Play

1 p.m. — 3 p.m.: Denny Eigell, Mamie Davis Park

All Day: Fairy Jennabelle Face Painting, OWL VFD Touch-a-Truck, Mill House Museum, Law Enforcement United Dunk Tank, BXRC Drawing for 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible

Sunday, June 2, 2019

11 a.m. — 12 p.m.: McGrath Morgan Academy of Irish Dance, River Mill Park

1 p.m. — 3 p.m.: Doug Alan Wilcox, Mamie Davis Park

12 p.m. — 4 p.m.: Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet, River Mill Park

All Day: Fairy Jennabelle Face Painting, Mill House Museum, OWL VFD Touch-a-Truck, Law Enforcement United Dunk Tank, BXRC Drawing for 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible

More information about the events can be found here.

The fall show will be Sept. 28 and 29, so keep an eye out for it as well.