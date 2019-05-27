Published May 27, 2019 at 4:00AM | Updated May 27, 2019 at 8:07AM

Memorial Day

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.