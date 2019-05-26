Veterans to be honored at Quantico on Memorial Day

QUANTICO — (Press release) As it has done for nearly 40 years, the Potomac Region Veterans Council (PRVC), in partnership with Quantico National Cemetery and Marine Corps Base Quantico, will host the annual PRVC Memorial Day Ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Moderator for the event will be retired Air Force Colonel Richard L. Anderson, chairman of the Potomac Region Veterans Council and a former Delegate representing the 51st House District in the Virginia General Assembly.

Officials expect nearly 1,000 military veterans, their families, senior military officials, and Prince William and Stafford County citizens to attend the event. Keynote speaker will be the Honorable James M. Byrne, the Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Also attending will be Lt. Gen. David Berger, who has been nominated by the President for promotion to four-star general and service as the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps.

The Quantico family is especially looking forward to welcoming Hershel “Woody” Williams, a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps who received the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman in a White House ceremony on October 5, 1945, for his heroic actions in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The day’s events will focus on remembering and honoring those men and women who have given their lives while serving in the armed forces of the United States. Appropriate military honors will be accorded to these brave Americans over the course of the ceremony.

“Memorial Day is one of the most solemn occasion in the life of our country. It is a day when Americans come together to honor the memory of those who have died while serving in the uniform of our nation. While I was honored as an elected official to serve for eight years as chairman of the General Assembly Military and Veterans Caucus, nothing can match the overwhelming feeling I have at working with my Marine Corps and Quantico National Cemetery colleagues to plan and execute this event,” said Colonel Richard Anderson.

The Potomac Region Veterans Council, now in its fourth decade, promotes the common good of veterans across the Northern Virginia region and honors military members during the annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies hosted by the organization. The PRVC directly represents more than 15,000 veterans in 29 different veteran organizations, as well as the extended community of 200,000 military veterans across Northern Virginia.