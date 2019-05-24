Storm chances return for Memorial Day weekend

Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Memorial Day
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
This forecast produced by the National Weather Service.