Storm chances return for Memorial Day weekend

Published May 24, 2019 at 6:58AM

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

This forecast produced by the National Weather Service.