Stafford Democrats to hold caucus

Published May 24, 2019 at 7:41AM | Updated May 25, 2019 at 9:52AM

STAFFORD – The Stafford County Democratic Committee will hold an nominating caucus on June 1 between 12:30 and 4 p.m.

The caucus will be held at the Rowser Building, Room B, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford for the purpose of nominating candidates for Griffis-Widewater Supervisor, Rock Hill Supervisor, George Washington Supervisor, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Commissioner of Revenue, Sheriff, and Treasurer.

At the local level, Tinesha Allen has filed to be the Democratic nominee for Griffis-Widewater Supervisor on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

At the state level, Jessica Foster and Kecia Evans are vying for the Democratic nomination for Virginia House of Delegates District 88. Both are first-time candidates.

Also at the state level, Qasim Rashid and Laura Sellers are competing for the Democratic nomination for Virginia Senate District 28.

Qasim Rashid is a first-time candidate who has spent his career as a human rights lawyer.

Laura Sellers is on her fourth campaign after losing at the Stafford County Board of Supervisors election to former-Delegate Mark Dudenhefer (current Garrisonville District Supervisor) in the previous “blue wave” election of 2017.

Everyone in line at 4 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Participation is open to all Democrats registered to vote in Stafford County who sign a standard Democratic declaration form. The form and filing instructions may be found online or may be obtained from the Chair via email.