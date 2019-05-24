Dumfries Town Council adopts 2020 Fiscal Plan

DUMFRIES – On Tuesday, May 21, the Dumfries Town Council adopted the Town’s Fiscal Plan for 2020 and the Capital Improvement Plan for 2020 to 2024.

The $4.9 million operating budget, which maintains current tax rates, reflects the strategic goals of the Town with investments made in the areas of Public Safety, Economic Vitality, Sustainability & Infrastructure and Well-Managed Government.

Mayor Derrick Wood stated, “Our objective in this year’s budget was to begin forging a new reputation for smart government. Our Town Manager and his staff have worked efficiently to propose a fiscally sound budget that will enhance our current service offerings. This year we are also excited to announce that we have a balanced budget which for the first time in many years will not be raiding our reserves.”

The Adopted Capital Improvement Plan, a five-year financial and project planning document, includes no additional funding.

“This was intentional,” noted Town Manager Keith Rogers Jr. “In the coming months, we will be engaging in a number of strategic planning initiatives to accommodate the infrastructure needs of the Town for the future. Thanks to the hard work by staff and the leadership of the Town Council, we will be doing so with a clean slate and a solid foundation.”

The budget documents are available to view on the Town’s website.