Calling LGBTQ youth: Help us design programming just for you

While there have been mountains of support toward the equal and fair treatment of the LGBTQ community, there is still much progress to make. Queer and Trans individuals are still seeing vast amounts of discrimination and violence from peers and family.

Amira Pankey and Julia Singley are facilitators for the upcoming LGBTQ Youth summer program series offered at the Manassas Park Community Center. With their help, we hope to offer LGBTQ youth an affirming environment where they can enjoy all the benefits of parks and recreation.

According to the Center for Disease Control, LGBTQ youth are almost five times as likely to attempt or contemplate suicide compared to heterosexual youth. Pankey said, “Queer and Trans youth experience incredible rates of violence ranging from disproportionately high rates of suicide, depression, and anxiety to homelessness, housing instability, bullying, substance abuse, family rejection, and assault.” These numbers are higher for LGBTQ youth of color.

“If communities care about the quality of life and wellbeing of young people, then the needs and experiences of Queer and Trans youth must be made visible and attended to,” added Pankey. We have to show that a community that celebrates the diversity of the human experience is the strongest.

“We’re very excited to continue to expand our program offerings to better serve communities that have been historically underserved,” shared Jason Shriner, Marketing Manager for the Department. “Our City and Department have been seeking ways to more visibly support the community, and with Julia and Amira reaching out to us, it couldn’t have been more perfect timing.”

Shriner emphasized that rushing LGBTQ youth programming for the sake of having it may have a less meaningful impact. Singley’s and Pankey’s years of experience of working with LGBTQ youth (and having staff dedicated to running this specific series) means the program will be more impactful, more meaningful, and, ultimately, more successful.

At the Manassas Park Community Center, one of our goals is to create programming that encourages participation. We take pride in knowing that our programs and events are inclusive and affirming. We are always looking for more ways and ideas to create a positive environment.

“Queer and Trans youth create art, fashion, language, and culture. They are brilliant and push the boundaries of what is possible in all kinds of ways.” Singley hopes to uplift and celebrate Queer and Trans youth while working at their side to strengthen their support networks, survival skills, and resources.

Pankey and Singley are hosting our LGBTQ Youth Speak Out event on May 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Manassas Park Community Center to start our summer programming series. We encourage LGBTQ youth ages 12-20 to join us and share what kind of programs they would like to see at the Community Center. For more information about the Speak Out and the program series, please contact Tony Thomas.

The Manassas Park Community Center is located at 99 Adams Street in Manassas Park, VA. Managed by the City of Manassas Park Department of Parks and Recreation, the facility is home to basketball courts, a swimming pool, wellness areas, special events, and recreational classes. For more information visit us at www.ManassasParkCommunityCenter.com or call at 703-335-8872.