Best E-ZPass lanes travel times for Memorial Day weekend

ALEXANDRIA – Transurban, operators of the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes, is sharing these travel tips to promote both fast and safe travel this Memorial Day weekend.

Traffic on I-95 is expected to surge as early as Thursday, May 23. Using the E-ZPass lanes could shave up to 75 minutes off of your drive.

According to Transurban, drivers took 245,000 trips on the toll lanes between Thursday, May 24 and Monday, May 28 of last year. Drivers who took these lanes saved an average of 40 minutes during busy travel times, with some saving more than one hour compared to drivers who used the regular lanes.

This year, traffic should be heaviest on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24. If you’re headed south, the best times to travel are:

Thursday, May 23: before 3 p.m. or after 7 p.m.

Friday, May 24: before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: before 9 a.m. or after 12 p.m.

Toll prices may be higher than normal during busy travel times, so it pays to plan ahead. Drivers can check real-time toll pricing and live traffic updates online.

The toll lanes reversal schedule will be adjusted to make travel throughout the region easier.

Thursday, May 23: Southbound opens about 12:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24: Southbound opens about 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: Open northbound about 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: Open northbound all day. Due to the Rolling Thunder Event, the 95 Express Lanes will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. or until the event is finished.

Monday, May 27: Open northbound all day.

Once you’re on the road, pricing and traffic updates will be posted on overhead signs. Updates will also be available online via Twitter (@VAExpressLanes). Transurban reminds drivers not to check their phone while on the road; drivers should wait until they reach a rest stop to check updates.

The E-ZPass lanes are tolled 24-hours a day. Single drivers who use the toll lanes must have an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex transponder and are charged variable toll based on the distance they drive. Vehicles will three or more occupants may use the toll lanes for free with an E-ZPass Flex transponder switched to HOV mode.

If out-of-town visitors accidentally use the lanes without a pass they can head online or contact the customer service center at 1-855-497-9777 when they reach their destination.