Adults can play in the mud too with Tough Mudder Classic

HAYMARKET – Tough Mudder Classic, an eight to 10-mile obstacle course adventure, is coming to Haymarket’s Silver Lake Park for the weekend of June 1 and 2.

According to Amanda Evertz, a Tough Mudder PR representative, the Silver Lake property was chosen because it has a varied terrain including open areas and woods trails. It’s also a scenic property with a geographic location well-suited to the event. Depending on the mud, it’s expected to be an exciting course.

Classic is also packed with more obstacles than ever (25 to be exact). They’ve added 10 new or updated obstacles on every single course. The goal is for participants to test their physical and mental limits and cross the finish line stronger than when they started.

11,000 people are currently anticipated to be on site for the event. The cost for Saturday is $169 and Sunday is $119. However, according to Evertz, there is currently a 25% discount available online.

Tough Mudder also offers a 5K (launched unofficially last year) which is supposed to be a good starting point for people not ready to run the full course or who don’t have time to train for the June 1 event. The 5K is untimed, so there’s no pressure, no judgement, and no need to train.

These events are teamwork-focused and obstacle-crammed. They also have a Mudder Village for participants to kick back with live entertainment, games and challenges, local food, free beer, and camaraderie. Anyone interested can find out more about Mudder Village here.

Photo: Tough Mudder Facebook