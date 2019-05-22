Heather Mitchell, currently a senior aide to Prince William County Board of Supervisors is running for the Virginia House of Delegates and is focused on transportation, education, and veterans.

Known in Republican circles for her support for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart, this is Mitchell’s first time seeking statewide office.

Name: Heather Mitchell

Party: Republican

Town: Stafford

Running for: House of Delegates, House District 2 (North Stafford, Woodbridge)

Website: mitchellfordelegate.com, Twitter, Facebook

Work: Senior Aide for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors

Education: Orange Park High School, Midlands Technical College

Community Involvement: After moving to Virginia, Heather Mitchell has been extremely active in local and state politics. For the past several years she has worked on the grassroots level speaking with voters and residents about concerns in the communities and working with local officials to help address their concerns.

In addition to several State Delegates, State Senators, and Congressmen, she has developed a strong working relationship with the Board of County Supervisors in both Stafford and Prince William counties. Mitchell has taken the lead on voter registration drives in conjunction with Team Virginia. She served two terms as a Magisterial District Chair for the Rock Hill District in Stafford County in addition to working on several local and statewide elections.

Currently, Mitchell works for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors as the Senior Aide to the Chairman At-large Corey Stewart. As the Senior Aide, she is the Chairman’s liaison for the county’s legislative priorities, annual budget, Board Audit Committee and the Prince William School Board.

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Mitchell: Transportation, education, veterans

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Mitchell: Unfortunately there are no concrete solutions. I feel that by listening to the residents and exploring all options we, as a community, can come up with a solution together.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Mitchell: First and foremost, a state delegate is a voice for their community, not just the ones who voted for them, but the entire community. A state delegate speaks on behalf of their constituents by creating new laws, modifying or updating existing laws and helping with any other items that are a concern to their constituents. Regardless of political affiliation, a state delegate should always put the needs of their constituents first and serve with dedication, passion and a commitment to the community.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Mitchell: The expertise I bring to the office is in the form of life experience. Prior to my marriage, I was a single mother who worked three jobs in order to provide a quality life for my daughter. I personally experienced government subsidized housing, Medicaid and WIC. I learned the value of a helping hand, and most importantly, I learned that it was my responsibility to better my life and I used those resources as a hand-up.

My determination to better my life led me to a job offer where I met my husband and, subsequently, I began my life as a Marine Corps spouse. Over the last 20 years, I have been extremely fortunate to have lived all over the United States, and throughout these many moves, I have been blessed to have met some of the most incredible people from all walks of life. These amazing people instilled in me a very important life lesson: to listen to those around me, ask questions, research, ask more questions and then decide on a course of action that makes the most sense.

I feel that through experiencing life, listening to others, and surrounding yourself with people from all walks of life helps a delegate represent their entire community.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Mitchell: Overall, I feel that the average citizen is not as well-informed as they should be and, because of this, they do not fully understand the workings of local government. To rectify this, I would improve communication with my community by holding monthly town halls, sending out emails, mailing letters, and being accessible to all of my constituents. Regardless of if they voted for you or not, you cannot represent your constituents unless you speak with the entire community.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Mitchell: Everyone makes mistakes in life, but I feel that if you put your faith in God and surround yourself with good people, you will do good things. I am blessed to be surrounded by amazing friends, but most importantly, an amazing family.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Mitchell: One of the first “mottos” I learned as a Marine Corps spouse, besides “Semper Fi”, was to always leave a place better than you found it. Regardless of where I’ve lived, or for how long, I have always strived to live by that motto. As I stated before, one of the life lessons instilled upon me is to listen to those around me, ask questions, research, ask more questions and then decide a course of action that makes the most sense. I will look at an issue and look for the second, third and even fourth order of effect. I will always take the initiative on any task thrown my way and I will always step up to the plate when duty calls. I know when to be the team leader or one of the supporting actors. Regardless of the role, I will always act in what I believe is in the best interest of the community as a whole.