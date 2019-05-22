Published May 22, 2019 at 4:00AM | Updated May 22, 2019 at 6:03AM

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Memorial Day

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.