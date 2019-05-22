Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Memorial Day
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.