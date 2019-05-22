Margaret Franklin is running for the Board of Supervisors for Woodbridge and wants to keep fighting for Woodbridge’s potential and growth.

The political newcomer seeks to unseat the long-serving Frank Principi, a Democrat who was first elected Woodbridge District Supervisor in 2007.

Name: Margaret Franklin

Party: Democrat

Town: Woodbridge

Running for: Board of Supervisors, Woodbridge

Website: margaretforwoodbridge.com, Twitter, Facebook

Work: Legislative Director on Capitol Hill

Education: Howard University with a Masters in Public Administration, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a Political Science major and History minor.

Community Involvement: Margaret Franklin is an alternate commissioner on the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC). She is the former Vice Chair of Prince William County Democratic Committee. She has also been a mentor with the Reach program in Washington, D.C.

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Franklin: Transportation; Affordable Housing, Overcrowding of schools; Redevelopment of Route 1

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Franklin: Increasing bus routes and local transit options; housing trust fund and incentives to provide for affordable housing units; updating and redesigning current schools, and luring diverse businesses into the Route 1 corridor through public-private partnerships.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Franklin: The Board of Supervisors helps manage the district they are elected to represent through budget priorities, constituent services, and community outreach.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Franklin: I have been working in public policy for almost a decade and understand the resources available to local communities.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Franklin: I don’t believe the average citizen understands what services are available to them on a local level. I plan to improve communication by hosting resources fairs all across the district to help residents understand what the Board of Supervisors is responsible for and how they can help residents build up their communities.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Franklin: One mistake I made was while drafting a bill to provide tax credits for veterans who open small businesses. In order to keep costs down, I decided to limit the tax credit for veterans of foreign wars. That was a mistake because all veterans deserve a chance to open and expand their businesses.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Franklin: First and foremost, I love my community. I believe that Route 1 has enormous potential and Woodbridge deserves someone who has the energy to keep fighting for the eastern end of the county. I want to be the Supervisor that fights for all of Woodbridge and not just the newer, more developed parts of the district.