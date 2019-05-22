Highway work zones, lane closures suspended for Memorial Day

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is lifting lane closures to make Memorial Day weekend travel easier and safer.

Work zones and most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia will be suspended from noon Friday, May 24, until noon Tuesday, May 28.

While lane closures will be lifted in most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full list of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

VDOT’s online interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Memorial Day holidays (2016-2018). While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help plan travel around historically busy times.

According to the map, periods of moderate to heavy congestion will occur between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both Friday and Monday, as well as midday on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, congestion is expected along I-95 south and I-64 east from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon, and along I-95 north and I-64 west on Monday from around noon to late in the evening.

Express Lanes

On Monday, May 27, HOV restrictions on I-66 and I-395 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted. You can view directional schedules online for the reversible 95 Express Lanes.

Also, the free 495 and 95 Express Lanes app lets drivers check real-time toll prices and live traffic updates. Once drivers are on the road, pricing and traffic updates will be available on overhead signs. Updates will be available online via Twitter (@VAExpressLanes).

HOV restrictions and express lane tolls are lifted on Monday, May 27 for I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes and 64 Express Lanes. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk are free and open to all motorists outside of normal operating hours, including weekends.

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available online or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to your transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) around the clock.

VDOT reminds drivers to be cautious behind the wheel and remember that your actions impact yourself, your passengers, and everyone else on the road.