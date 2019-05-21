Published May 21, 2019 at 12:56PM | Updated May 21, 2019 at 1:18PM

GAINESVILLE – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is holding a public information meeting Thursday, May 23.

This meeting will discuss potential safety enhancements being studied for drivers and pedestrians along two miles of Rollins Ford Road between Vint Hill Road (Route 215) and Linton Hall Road (Route 619).

The concepts being studied include:

Additional pedestrian signage at existing crosswalks

Partial lane reduction

Intersection roundabouts

Restricted crossing U-turns

Stop by between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Glenkirk Elementary School, 8584 Sedge Wren Drive, Gainesville (20155) to learn more about the concepts being studied and to provide your input.

VDOT staff will be available to answer questions. A short presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

Provide comments at the meeting, or send them to VDOT by May 28. Email or mail comments to Mr. Rahul Trivedi, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.