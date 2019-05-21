Prince William police start Missing Persons Unit

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — The Prince William County Police Department recently established a Missing Persons Unit in order to better address missing persons cases.

The investigations of missing person cases have evolved over the years. In order to prioritize the handling of these cases, and to include the necessary resources in the event the need arises, the Police Department has consolidated all missing person investigations into this new unit.

The Missing Persons Unit will formally fall under the Criminal Investigations Division of the Police Department and consist of a sworn supervisor, two full-time sworn detectives, and a civilian specialist.

The creation of the Missing Persons Unit was the result of a comprehensive internal review of policies and procedures compared with those models recommended by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The Police Department also consulted with three Virginia police departments to conduct a peer review of current policies and assist with the development of new practices.

While the policies and practices of the Prince William police were found to be similar to those of the peer departments, the Police Department is revising internal General Orders and Standard Operating Procedures, as well as, created checklists to aid in the investigation to ensure the appropriate steps are being taken.

Case management and training staff at NCMEC reviewed current and proposed policies about missing children. A Child Abduction Response Plan was recommended and created. This was completed as the Police Department continues to try to improve its investigations and look for additional feedback.

“When a loved one is reported missing in Prince William County, it is imperative that we as the Police Department do all we can to locate that individual and reunite them with their families,” said Barry M. Barnard, Chief of the Prince William County Police Department. “The creation of this new unit will allow cases to be consolidated, reviewed, and tracked in a more efficient manner so we can allocate the necessary resources need to bring that person home safely.”

During these investigations, the Police Department reviews the information provided by the family, friend, or loved one to make an informed decision regarding the type, duration, and extent of resources that should be committed to the investigation. Multiple factors such as policies and procedures, national and state definitions, regulations from criminal justice information services, and the risk of harm to the missing person guide these decisions.

The Missing Persons Unit will have the investigative responsibility of all missing adult and juvenile cases, regardless of the person’s status. Additional units, such as the School Resource Unit will continue to have a role in cases involving voluntary missing juveniles.

The Missing Persons Unit will track all cases and ensure appropriate resources and investigative processes are followed in order to locate the missing person as quickly as possible.

Missing people who are in danger will continue to be investigated with the highest urgency.

The Missing Persons Unit is expected to grow over time and will include services such as a website, which will list additional information on missing persons in the County so community members can stay informed and help in locating or providing information on the whereabouts of a missing person.

The review, findings, and recommendations improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Police Department’s services. Strengthening this resolves is an important strategy for reuniting missing persons safely with their family and loved ones, according to the Prince William police.