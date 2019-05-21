Updated: Police investigate possible abduction of ‘Jessica,’ 17

Published May 21, 2019 at 12:46PM | Updated May 21, 2019 at 8:22PM

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A 17-year-old girl known only as “Jessica” is feared to be missing from a park near Manassas.

On May 20 at 9:20 p.m., officers were called to investigate a possible abduction that reportedly occurred in the area of Joseph D. Reading Park located at 8460 Maplewood Drive near Manassas sometime earlier that evening.

The caller told police she spoke to a female acquaintance at that time, via a mobile app, when the acquaintance told her that she was being abducted by several men at the park on Maplewood Drive. The caller has only known the acquaintance for a short time and was unable to provide any additional information on where the acquaintance lived or any other information to aid investigators.

No reports have been received for a missing person matching the description provided by the caller.

The caller only knows the female acquaintance as Jessica, described as a Hispanic, 17 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a possible abduction until determined otherwise.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

UPDATE

From Prince William police: