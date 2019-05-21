Marine Corps Athlete of the Year finishes first in ‘Historic Half’

FREDERICKSBURG– U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Lindsay Carrick, 26, finished the 2019 Marine Corps Historic Half held last weekend in Fredericksburg as the first female finisher in a time of 1:25:02.

The Fredericksburg resident and Logistics Officer at Officer Candidate School in Marine Corps Base Quantico is the 2018 Marine Corps Athlete of the Year. This award is determined by an active duty Marine’s athletic skill and how well they embody Marine Corps values.

Her running resume also includes accolades, and she is a member of the All-Marine Running Team, All-Marine Cross Country Team, All-Marine Warriors Across the Sea Team, and the All-Marine Marathon Team.

No stranger to Marine Corps Marathon Organization award podiums, 1st Lt. Carrick earned third place for the women in the 2018 Marine Corps Marathon.

The temperatures for the 13.1-mile run skyrocketed to 92 degrees, beating the previous record high temperature of 88 degrees in 2015.

“I just wanted to respect the weather and the course today, it was definitely a tough race. I didn’t overthink it and just wanted to have fun out there,” 1st Lt. Carrick said of the record high.

“I’ve been running competitively for nine years. This course was pretty challenging, but it was a nice send-off from competition to come away with a win,” shares Conner Hendrickson, 23, of Charlottesville, VA who registered at the last minute and placed first for the men in the Historic Half with a time of 1:15:24.

Just 31 seconds behind Hendrickson was Stephen Harrison, 30, with a time of 1:15:55. This was the third closest finish in the event’s 12-year history. Harrison previously won the Historic Half in 2015 in 1:14:59.

The following runners completed the Historic Half awards podium:

Christopher Pirch, 39, of Spotsylvania finished third for the men in 1:16:00.

Pennsylvania native, Abigail Cember, 27, earned second place for the women with a time of 1:27:08.

Fredericksburg local and U.S. Marine Corps wife, Erica Brecher, 33, finished third with a time of 1:27:14.

A husband and wife duo, Mark and Emily Hopely, earned the top Semper 5ive finishes. The couple shared the awards stage celebrating a shared win in their hometown of Fredericksburg.

Mark, 30, set a new Semper 5ive course record by two seconds with his top finish of 27:18. The previous record was 27:20 from 2017 set by Yonel Admasu. He finished first in the Historic Half twice previously, in 2017 with 1:10:38 and in 2016 with 1:11:06. Emily, 32, was the top female finisher with a time of 34:30.

The Semper 5ive awards were rounded out by the following runners:

Randolph Shelton, 44, of Mechanicsville placed second for the men with 31:13. He was the 2018 Semper 5ive top finisher with 31:30.

15-year-old Stafford native Samuel Yakulis Jr earned third place with 32:04.

Tennessee runner, Linda LaMott, 46, was second to cross the finish line among women in 36:40.

A new personal record was set by Jenna Scholz of Alexandria with her third place finish of 37:34. This U.S. Air Force wife is familiar with the five-mile course as she was the 2018 top finisher with 38:18.

The Devil Dog Double combines both Historic Half and Semper 5ive distances for an 18.1-mile challenge.

“Today was a step in the right direction toward the Marine Corps Marathon. This was a fun training run, and I’m hoping for a similar result in October,” shares Matt O’Neil, 23, of Woodbridge, VA who finished the Devil Dog Double first in 1:43:56 by nearly nine minutes.

“The crowd support was amazing. Everyone out there cheering made all the difference for me and I really appreciate everyone’s support along the route,” said Amber Reinecke, 23, from Leesburg who finished first for the women with 2:18:53.

O’Neil has #RunWithTheMarines previous titles from last year’s Belle Wood 8K, Quantico 12K, Medal of Honor 8K and the 2019 Marine Corps 17.75K.

The two-event challenge’s podium was filled with the following athletes:

Second place male finisher was Nick Reed, 26, of Fairfax with a 1:52:07.

S. Marine Corps Major Kenneth Parisi, 41, from Montclair finished third in 1:57:48, beating his 2018 second place finish time of 2:09:17.

Monica Sanchez, 46, of Falls Church crossed second for the women in 2:22:31.

At 2:22:54, Lil Chrecky, 27, from Reston earned the women’s third place finish.

All 2019 Historic Half, Semper 5ive and Devil Dog Double results are available online.