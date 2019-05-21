Ken Elston resigns from the Manassas City Council

MANASSAS –– Ken Elston resigned from the Manassas City Council on Monday.

Elston will leave the city’s governing body effective at the end of July 2019.

Elston accepted the position of Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences and Director of Performing Arts at High Point University in North Carolina. He is currently the Director of the School of Theater at George Mason University.

Elston, a Democrat, has served on Manassas City Council since being elected in 2014.

Elston’s resignation, City Council may appoint an interim council member until such time as a special election can be held. It will be up to the City Council to determine the process for this appointment, according to a city press release.

According to §24.2-228 of the Virginia code, the person appointed by City Council to fill the interim term shall only hold office “until qualified voters fill the vacancy by special election.”

Once a vacancy occurs, City Council petitions the Circuit Court for a writ of election to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term. A special election can be held during a general election or at a date that Council requests from the Court.

Elston posted this to Facebook:

“There will be more to say in the coming weeks, but this Council has achieved some great things in the past few years, and I feel satisfaction and pride at having been a part of this city’s storied history. I want to thank the citizens of Manassas who have given me the opportunity to serve this community and offer my appreciation for support and words of grace. To my family, my wife Molly and my children, Sam and Emma, thank you for the support and the sacrifices of time and energy that you have given to this adventure of running for office and public service. To my colleagues on Council and City Staff, with whom I have enjoyed working, I say thank you, to you, as well, and you will always have my desire to see the best for this City.”

Elston was elected to the second four-year term on the Council in November.