In June dive into waterparks, science in Prince William County

Editor’s note: Summer is almost here, and we wanted to know what new things visitors will find in our local parks this year. So, we asked representatives at area parks departments to answer the question: “What’s New This Summer at Local Parks?”
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Prince William County’s Parks and Recreation Department is inviting to join in the fun this summer by taking part in these upcoming events.
- May 25 – Waterparks and pools open for the season. They will operate weekends-only until June 14, then they will be open every day of the week but one. The closed day will vary from pool to pool.
- June 1 – Grand opening of the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk as well as the christening of the County’s 6th regional park, Neabsco Regional Park. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and activities will follow until 4 p.m.
- June 1 – Free Kid’s Fishing Derby at Locust Shade Park
- June 7 – Parent/Child Story Time and Picnic at James S. Long Park
- June 10 – Lake Ridge Park Marina opens for daily operation
- June 14 – Waterparks and pools open during the week
- June 19 & 25 – Free Line Dancing Class at Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center
- June 21 – Go Skateboarding Day at Veterans Memorial Park
- June 23 – Family Science Day: Creepy Crawly at Silver Lake Regional Park
- June 22 & 29 – Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga at Lake Ridge Park
- June 29 – Art in the Park at Silver Lake Regional Park
- June 29 to 30 – 19th Century Living Experience at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre