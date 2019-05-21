Dale City Volunteer Fire Department hosts Mother-Son dance, a new tradition

DALE CITY — On May 10, the first annual Dale City Volunteer Fire Department (DCVFD) Mother-Son Dance was held.

Over 50 people participated in the event, which took place in DeSanto Community Hall and was open to the public. Admission was $5 per person and profits were donated to the DCVFD Auxiliary, which supports the department.

After hosting a father-daughter dance for three successful years, and by the suggestion of multiple moms, the department decided begin a new tradition by hosting a mother-son dance.

This year, the dance had an informal superhero theme and participants were encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero. Future years will have different exciting themes. The event also included a DJ, photo booth, and raffle prizes.

This event will be hosted again next year around Mother’s Day.