Competitive Edge’s Athlete of the Month is a triple jump ‘Emerging Elite’

A new Athlete of the Month has been selected for the Competitive Edge Athletic Performance Center. For May, the chosen athlete is 16-year-old Taylor Small.

“I’ve been lucky to work with Taylor over the past three years and watch her put in countless training hours to become one of the top athletes in our area,” said Coach Monte, trainer at Competitive Edge.

Small has gained recognition as a National Emerging Elite athlete for the triple jump. She is also a sprinter for her high school track team and competes in the 4×100 meter and 4×200 meter races.

In addition to being an accomplished athlete, Small is also on the academic honor roll.

Q: Do you have a job? What school do you go to or are planning on going to?

A: No; I attend South County High School with hopes of soon attending North Carolina A&T.

Q: How long have you been training at Competitive Edge?

A: Four years

Q: What makes Competitive Edge unique?

A: Competitive Edge offers personal training, and the staff at this facility treat me, and others, like family!

Q: What is your favorite type of workout, and why?

A: Vertimax; it increases my muscle memory and helps to improve my sports performance (arm position, stride, explosion).

Q: What has been your greatest athletic success?

A: Last weekend, I jumped 38.2 in the triple jump, qualifying me for emerging elite nationals.

Q: What has been the most difficult part of your journey to fitness?

A: The most difficult part of my journey as an athlete was having to come back from a hamstring injury. It made it harder for me to get back into the workouts—preventing me from getting stronger.

Q: How did you initially react when you learned that you were an Athlete of the Month?

A: Shocked; Coach Monte revealed this news to me the day before my birthday!

Q: What does being the Competitive Edge Athlete of the Month mean to you?

A: It means a lot. I’ve worked really hard, and I feel honored to have been selected to receive this title—the hard work paid off!

Q: What motivates you to get out of bed and workout each day?

A: Being the best athlete I can be!

Q: What is the most beneficial part of being an athlete?

A: Accomplishing yearly goals. Doing so keeps me motivated and determined.

Q: How will you continue to maintain your fitness in college?

A: To continue to train hard and always remember what my coaches at Competitive Edge have taught me.

Q: What are your goals in the next ten years?

A: To hopefully graduate college and to begin a career as a physical trainer or an athletic trainer.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add?

A: Once again, I feel honored to have been selected as Athlete of the Month! I’d also like to thank my coaches for getting me here. Thank you!