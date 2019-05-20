Published May 20, 2019 at 4:00AM | Updated May 20, 2019 at 8:17AM

Thunderstorms after 11 a.m

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.