Thunderstorms after 11 a.m

Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.