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Thunderstorms after 11 a.m

By Potomac Local News

Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night
A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.

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