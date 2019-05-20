‘Kaiser South’ hub will be focus of community meeting

Published May 20, 2019 at 3:50AM | Updated May 20, 2019 at 8:17AM

WOODBRIDGE — Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson is holding a community meeting about Kaiser Permanente coming to the Eastern end of Prince William County.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at the Fellowship House on 12800 Harbor Drive in Lake Ridge.

During this meeting, Kaiser Permanente’s plans for their Woodbridge/Northern Virginia Campus will be discussed. Everyone is welcome to come and engage, bring questions, and learn about this project. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the Kaiser Permanente Project Managers, architects, and planners first-hand.

This meeting comes shortly after Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson and her fellow board members unanimously approved a new “Kaiser South” hub, which will boast a total of 335,000 square feet of office space when complete. 15-acres of land at the Crossings at Caton Hill complex at Minnieville and Caton Hill roads in Woodbridge will be home to the new office space.

A total of 185 new jobs will come as part of the project.

“From an economic perspective, this is going to help with our at-place employment in the county,” said Anderson.

At the time, Anderson was urged to hold a public meeting with homeowners who live nearby the new development so that they can learn about the proposed changes to the neighborhood. Anderson said she would work with Lake Ridge Occoquan Coles Civic Association to organize that meeting.