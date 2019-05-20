Gerbil saved from Woodbridge house fire

Published May 20, 2019 at 10:45AM | Updated May 20, 2019 at 3:47PM

WOODBRIDGE — Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 15010 Illinois Road in Woodbridge at 9:50 p.m. Sunday.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found smoke. After locating and speaking with the residents of the house, firefighters found a fire in the first-floor laundry room.

The fire was extinguished in less than 10 mins. One person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Three adults, two dogs and a gerbil were displaced. Red Cross was called in to assist.

OWL Volunteer Fire and Rescue Crews were able to save the gerbil.

Fire & Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, and PWC Department of Fire & Rescue. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.