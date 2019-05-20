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Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for May 20

By Megan Dietrick

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a new post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

Bristow

  • Grant Amoateng received the NCAA Indoor Nationals Participant, All-South/Southeast Region, All-ODAC First Team, ODAC Athlete of the Week (2x), and Royals Athlete of the Week award for representing Eastern Mennonite University in Track and Field.

Fredericksburg

  • Stacey Feindt received a degree in Political Science from the University of Mary Washington and was chosen for the 2019 Governor’s Fellows Program.
  • Patrick Francis King made the Dean’s List at Peru State College.

Gainesville

  • Matilda Dada made the Dean’s List Berea’s College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
  • Emily Knapp made the Dean’s List at Belmont University.
  • Morgan Pettit made the Dean’s List at Belmont University.
  • Amanda Shim received the Edward A. Coray Leadership Award (Teaching Assistance) at Wheaton College.

Manassas

  • Brian Foster received an Associate of Applied Science in Medical Coding & Billing from Grantham University.
  • Jason Quintern received an Associate of Arts in General Studies from Grantham University.
  • Annie Castilla made the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University.

Montclair

  • Robert Powell made the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University.

Stafford

  • Nathaniel Strobl made the Dean’s List at Emerson College.
  • Emily Brutski made the Dean’s List at Nazareth College.
  • Lynn Smith received a Master of Business Administration in Project Management from Grantham University.
  • Andrew Nicholas Witalec made the Dean’s List at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.
  • Brandon Scoffield made the Dean’s List at Presbyterian College.

Woodbridge

  • Dannielle Gayneaux made the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University.
  • Sarah-Kate Mills made the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University.
  • Katharine Hanifen made the Dean’s List at Emerson College.
  • Emily Stenman made the Dean’s List at Berry College.
  • Kaydean Samantha Thomas received a Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from Greensboro College.

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