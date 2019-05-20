Published May 20, 2019 at 9:22PM | Updated May 21, 2019 at 12:55PM

Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for May 20

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a new post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

Bristow

Grant Amoateng received the NCAA Indoor Nationals Participant, All-South/Southeast Region, All-ODAC First Team, ODAC Athlete of the Week (2x), and Royals Athlete of the Week award for representing Eastern Mennonite University in Track and Field.

Fredericksburg

Stacey Feindt received a degree in Political Science from the University of Mary Washington and was chosen for the 2019 Governor’s Fellows Program.

Patrick Francis King made the Dean’s List at Peru State College.

Gainesville

Matilda Dada made the Dean’s List Berea’s College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Emily Knapp made the Dean’s List at Belmont University.

Morgan Pettit made the Dean’s List at Belmont University.

Amanda Shim received the Edward A. Coray Leadership Award (Teaching Assistance) at Wheaton College.

Manassas

Brian Foster received an Associate of Applied Science in Medical Coding & Billing from Grantham University.

Jason Quintern received an Associate of Arts in General Studies from Grantham University.

Annie Castilla made the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University.

Montclair

Robert Powell made the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University.

Stafford

Nathaniel Strobl made the Dean’s List at Emerson College.

Emily Brutski made the Dean’s List at Nazareth College.

Lynn Smith received a Master of Business Administration in Project Management from Grantham University.

Andrew Nicholas Witalec made the Dean’s List at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

Brandon Scoffield made the Dean’s List at Presbyterian College.

Woodbridge