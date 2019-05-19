Editor’s note: Summer is almost here, and we wanted to know what new things visitors will find in our local parks this year. So, we asked representatives at area parks departments to answer the question: “What’s New This Summer at Local Parks?”

FREDERICKSBURG – With the addition of new courts to Memorial Park, now is a great time to pick up pickleball. The Public Pickleball Courts are a local hot spot for fans of the sport. Now, with more courts, more people will be able to play.

The City of Fredericksburg recognized the fast-growing need for great pickleball facilities and in 2018 expanded the courts by creating 4 pickleball courts from an existing tennis court. There are five dedicated courts from which to choose and one of the courts is lighted. The City is excited to feature a variety of playing options for area pickleball players.

Pickleball, which is a cross between tennis and badminton, is a fun and easy sport for all ages. Once considered the sport for seniors, pickleball has now bridged the age gap and is quickly becoming a great pastime for families, because all ages can play together.

From public free play and friendly games to lessons and organized tournaments, the City’s pickleball courts have gained a reputation as being some of the best in the area. Lessons and open play are offered year-round on these courts.

Photo: Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events