Duck Donuts offering military members free donuts, supporting Semper K9

Published May 19, 2019 at 4:29PM | Updated May 20, 2019 at 8:26AM

In preparation for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, Duck Donuts locations throughout are honoring military personnel and veterans.

In partnership with Central Park Insurance and United Real Estate, each business will donate $1 for every Patriotic Assortment sold during May 20-24.

Also, customers will receive 10% off the red, white and blue-inspired assortment. Funds raised will benefit Semper K-9, a nonprofit based in Prince William County that rescues dogs from shelters and trains them to be service dogs at no cost for disabled service members.

On Monday, May 20, free donuts will be given to all military members and veterans who present a ID card or DD214.

On May 20 through 24, during Military Appreciation Week, customers will receive 10% off the Patriotic Assortment, featuring festive red, white and blue sprinkles. In addition, a total of $3 per assortment will be donated to Semper K-9.

The following locations will participate:

Duck Donuts at 10286 Bristow Center Drive in Bristow

Duck Donuts at 1223 Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg

Duck Donuts at 1475 Stafford Market Place, Suite 103 in Stafford

Duck Donuts at 15101 Potomac Town Place, Suite 140 in Woodbridge

Duck Donuts emphasizes the importance of giving back to the local community through its Quack Gives Back initiatives every month and national corporate partnership with Chemo Duck, according to a company press release. The Quack Gives Back program promotes partnering with community groups to raise awareness and funds for their causes.